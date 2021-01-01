Lens Hood Shade Set for Fuji Fujifilm X100V X100F X100T X100S X100 Replace Fuji LHX100 Hood ARX100 Adapter Ring Attaching 49MM Filter Silver

Compatibility: The lens hood with adapter ring fit for Fujifilm X100V, X100F, X100T, X100S & X100 replace Fujifilm LH-X100 hood & AR-X100 adapter ring Professional Design: a non-glare matte finish on the interior surface to further prevent or limit lens flare Flexibility: The adapter ring facilitates the attachment of the lens hood or a 49MM thread filter to the lens. Also, you can attach the original Fuji lens cap to the hood Improvement: helps to minimize lens flare by deflecting stray light. And no vignetting will be caused by attaching a filter or the hood Protection: To prevent moisture or wind-blown debris from the lens, and protects the front barrel from the inevitable impacts and scratch