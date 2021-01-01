From serene innovations
Lens Hood Shade for Canon EFS f3556 is STM EFS f456 is STM Lens Replaces Canon EW63C Hood for T8i T7i T6i T5i SL3 SL2 SL1 90D 80D 77D 70D.
Compatibility: The bayonet lens hood is designed for Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM & EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens, fits for T8i, T7i, T6i, T5i, SL3, SL2, SL1, 90D, 80D, 77D, 70D, ect. camera Replacement: To replace Canon EW-63C hood Flexibility: Allows you to put on a 58mm filter and lens cap Convenience: Can be placed backwards over the lens for more compact storage Protection: To protect the lens from impact, and prevent unwanted stray light from entering the lens. The non-glare matte finish inside prevents reflection. No vignetting will show