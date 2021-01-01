Lens Hood Shade for Canon EF 70200mm f4L is USM Lens Replaces Canon ET74 Lens Hood Reverse Attaching White

Compatibility: The lens hood is specially designed for Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM lens, and replaces Canon ET-74 lens hood Unique Design: The non-glare matte finish on the interior surface to further limit lens flare so no vignetting will show with the hood on. And reverse attaching to the lens saves storage space Improvement: To prevent stray light from the lens by extending and shading the end of the lens, improving your contrast and image quality Protection: With the extended lens end, it can protect your lens from moisture, wind-blown debris and accidental impact Flexibility: To allow you to put on a filter and a lens cap