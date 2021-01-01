From xrf chassis

Lens Hood Set Lens Shade for Fuji Fujifilm X100V X100F X100S X100T X100 X70 Replaces Fujifilm LHX100 Lens Hood Adapter Ring Aluminum alloy Silver

Description

Compatibility: The lens hood set for Fujifilm X100V, X100F, X100S, X100T, X100, X70 replaces Fujifilm LH-X100 hood. Note: the lens front protective ring should be took off before attaching the cap Unique Design: Including a vented lens hood & an adapter ring. The hood features a non-glare matte finish on the interior surface to further limit lens flare Flexibility: The adapter ring facilitates the attachment of the lens hood or a 49mm thread filter to the lens Improvement: The hood shades the lens from stray light, improving your contrast and image quality Protection: To prevent moisture or wind-blown debris from the lens, and protects the front barrel from the inevitable impacts and scratch

