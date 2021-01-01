52mm Lens Hood Set Collapsible Rubber Lens Hood with Filter Thread + Reversible Tulip Flower Lens Hood + Center Pinch Lens Cap + Microfiber Lens.

ULTIMATE LENS HOOD SET YOU NEED, it includes: 52mm Reversible Tulip Flower Lens Hood, 52mm 3 Stages Collapsible Rubber Lens Lood, 52mm Center Pinch Lens Cap, Premium Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth. REVERSIBLE TULIP FLOWER LENS HOOD: Unique design for quickly detaching and mounting. Normal mode and reverse mode for using. The only flower lens hood on the market that lets you use a lens cap while having the lens hood mounted. COLLAPSIBLE RUBBER LENS HOOD: 3-in-1 design for use with wide-angle, standard, telephoto zoom/non-zoom lenses. Prevents lens flare caused by extraneous light and protects against unexpected bumps or shock. PAIR WITH FILTER: Our lens hoods provide Filter Thread, allowing you to pair this hood with filter and lens cap. NOTICE: This set is compatible with all 52mm lenses, please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap