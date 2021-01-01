Lens Circular LED Wall Sconce by LZF - Color: Pink - Finish: Matte - (LENS CR A CO LED DIM UL 33)

The Lens Circular LED Wall Sconce by LZF captures the eye with a design from the multidisciplinary Spanish design studio MUT. Showcasing the warm and natural beauty of wood veneer, this circular sconce was inspired by photographic lenses and portholes, its silhouette framing a small mirror. The flowing lines and lack of edges allow each of the materials to speak for themselves as a circumference of illumination brightens surroundings and highlights the variations found within the veneer for a handsome addition to wall spaces. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Pink. Finish: Copper