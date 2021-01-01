Lens Cap Leash Lens Cap Keeper Holder Prevent Lens Cap Lost Compatible with DSLR SLR Camera CanonNikonSonyPanasonicFujifilm Camera and More 3Pack

Lens cap keeper is a great accessory for all photographers. It fastens to lens cap with adhesive to prevent your lens cap from getting lost. Designed for virtually all SLR camera lens caps and video cameraslens caps, with or without a hole/loop available. Elastic loop fit for various sizes of lens and stretches to wrap perfectly around the lens. Adhesive-backed disc attaches to the camera lens cap and can easily remove from all black finish. Package includes 3* Lens Cap Keepers