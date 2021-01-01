58mm Lens Cap Cover with Keeper for AFP NIKKOR 70300mm f4563G ED Lens for Nikon D7200 D5600 D5500 D5300 D3500 D3400 D3300 Camera Center Pinch Lens.

Compatible with AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED Lens NOT for AF-S FX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR Lens, AF FX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4-5.6G ED VR and other lens for Nikon D7200 D5600 D5500 D5300 D3500 D3400 D3300 Digital Camera. 2 Pcs 58mm Generic Lens Cap compatible With all 58mm (58) Lens. Please note that the size of the lens cap depends on the lens model, not the camera model. Protects the lens from scratches, moisture, dust and fingerprints when the lens is not in use. This 58mm cap feature a front pinch style lens attachment, that does not protrude beyond the cap's diameter, unlike an outside grip style cap, which makes it much easier to attach and detach when a lens hood is mounted. Pinch the sides of the cap and snap it into place. Includes lens cap keeper to prevent losses.