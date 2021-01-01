From corn electronics
Lenovo ThinkCentre M630e Tiny Desktop Computer - Intel Core i5-8265U (up to 3.90 GHz) - 8 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD - Windows 10 Pro - Wireless LAN.
Intel Quad Core i5-8265U Processor, 1.60 GHz (up to 3.90 GHz) 6MB Intel Smart Cache, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 8GB DDR4-2666 Memory for full-power multitasking, 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x microphone, 1 x headphones/microphone, 1 x LAN (Gigabit Ethernet), 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Windows 10 Professional,802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2