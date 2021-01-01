The Lenovo Select FHD Webcam allows your friends, family, and colleagues to see you as clear as day, even when they are worlds away. With full stereo dual-mics that are perfect for conferencing video calls, they’ll be able to hear you loud and clear, every time. With wide FOV and FHD resolution, it's perfect for personal video calls as well as meeting rooms. With attached privacy shutter, you can choose video on or physically video off to protect your privacy. Plug and play, it works with all leading PC OS and conferencing apps.