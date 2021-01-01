From fairtex
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam, 1080p, Stereo Microphone, USB Camera for Live Streaming and Video Calling, Privacy Cover, Plug and Play, Desktop or Laptop.
Advertisement
Full HD 1080p 2.1-megapixel CMOS camera at 30fps for remarkable video clarity and crisp audio Easy plug-and-play setup - plug the USB 2.0 cable into any Windows or Mac device, no drivers needed; compatible with a wide range of video conferencing software and operating systems Full stereo dual microphones are perfect for conferencing or long-distance video calls so you can be heard loud and clear, every time FHD high-resolution video with wide-angle, tilt controls, and 360 rotation Mount anywhere with 1.8 m cable and tripod-ready universal clip that fits laptops, desktop, and other LCD monitors