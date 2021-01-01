From vovov
Lenovo 02K8667 Docking Station
Advertisement
General InformationManufacturer: Lenovo Group LimitedManufacturer Part Number: 02K8667Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. lenovo.com/us/en/Brand Name: LenovoProduct Line: ThinkPadProduct Model: 02K8667Product Name: ThinkPad Port ReplicatorProduct Type: Port ReplicatorInterfaces/PortsAudio Line In: YesAudio Line Out: YesTotal Number of USB Ports: 1Network (RJ-45): YesSerial: YesPS/2 Port: YesParallel Port: YesPhysical CharacteristicsHeight: 1.8"Width: 10.6"Depth: 3.6"Weight (Approximate): 1.32 lbMiscellaneousCompatibility: ThinkPad A Series NotebooksThinkPad R Series NotebooksThinkPad T Series NotebooksThinkPad X20 Notebook