63"x42" Leno Striped Light Filtering Balloon Shade White - Threshold

Let the sunshine in with the 42-Inch by 63-Inch Leno Stripe Light Filtering Balloon Shade White from Threshold™. Made of a bright white, semi-sheer fabric that lets light softly filter in, these tie-up shades are a great option for keeping your home light and airy while maintaining your privacy. Bows at the front give these white balloon curtains the effect of a tie-up, but they fasten at the back for easy use and a tidy look. Designed to fall past the sill on most standard window sizes, these single-panel curtains are easy to style — simply slide them onto a tension rod or regular curtain rod to transform the look of any room.