Kenney Lennox 3/4" Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod, 36-66", Black/Brushed Nickel

Advertisement
The Kenney Lennox 3/4" Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod features decorative concaved cylinder finial ends accented with Brushed Nickel 3/4" diameter curtain rod adjusts from 36-66" to fit your window and projects 3.9” from the wall For use with medium to heavyweight curtains in your living room, bedroom, or dining room Steel rod with decorative finials and matching mounting hardware Includes: one telescoping curtain rod with finials, two brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions