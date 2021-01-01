From the holiday aisle
Lenda Outdoor Square Pillow Cover
Don't forget to take advantage of the season's colorful and hopeful inspiration indoors. Get a head start for the holiday season with this new collection of farmhouse-inspired pillow covers. What a wonderful way to spruce up your home! These pillow covers would make excellent presents as well. Feature a hidden zip closure with matching fabric on the back. These pillow covers are manufactured in Turkey, with amazing workmanship.