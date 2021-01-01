Lena Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Nickel - (SL_LE20_WV)

The Lena Pendant Light is a three-tiered design featuring a handmade shade with silver braided cord and brushed nickel hardware. An inner shade of white linen provides translucence, which helps to transmit maximum light from the fixture. The drum shade is available in your choice of 12 silk fabric color options or wood veneer finish.Seascape Lamps pendant light offers simple elegance, making it a great addition to your home or office space. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Wood Tones.