From general
Lemaxelers Galaxy Note 9 Case 3D Creative Painted Design Pu Leather Flip Wallet Case Magnetic Stand Card Holder Id Slot With Wrist Strap Case For.
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather Brand: LEMAXELERS Form Factor: Flip Color: A-7 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Made of high quality PU Leather which is safe and protective, light weight which fits your phone perfectly The case protects your phone from everyday bumps, scratches, dust and marks Carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you What you get:1 pcs case (Phone is not included)