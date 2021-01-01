Lektor Table Lamp by Carpyen - Color: White (6421100)

The Lektor Table Lamp by Carpyen reigns supreme with efficient functionality and versatility since it features an adjustable arm that will illuminate the space with a downward concentrated light wherever it needed. Composed of durable Metal and a White Polycarbonate shade, this modern table lamp uses a minimalist approach to produce a modern allure. With innovative design features, the Lektor Table Lamp will provide direct lighting in a style that is perfect for any office or workspace. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Color: White.