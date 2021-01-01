Lektor Floor Lamp by Carpyen - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (6431100)

The beauty of the Lektor Floor Lamp by Gabriel Teixido is in its simplicity. Its frame is comprised of a sleek base and slender stem, topped by a white polycarbonate shade. The frame tilts and is adjustable, allowing the light to be angled wherever its needed most, making this fashionable modern lamp as functional as it is beautiful. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: White