From darby home co

Leith Buffet

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Adding storage space to your ensemble doesn't have to cramp your style, just add in this opulent server for a more elegant look. Finished in rich cherry, this artful piece is founded on 4 turned legs and features an intertwining curves design on the doors. Perfect for tucking away essentials, each of its 2 cabinet doors and 2 drawers are adorned with a classic silver-finished knob. Ideal for the dining room, simply add in polished silverware and crisp cotton tablecloths so you're ready to entertain at a moment's notice. To really elevate your space for festive gatherings, simply roll out a Persian-inspired rug highlighted by fringe, then suspend a scrolling chandelier overhead to make the whole room shine. Need a new way to greet guests in the entryway? Set this piece by the front door topped with a glowing table lamp, an heirloom vase filled with freshly-cut hydrangeas, and a few framed family photos to craft a lovely foyer display.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com