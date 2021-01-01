Leith Buffet

Adding storage space to your ensemble doesn't have to cramp your style, just add in this opulent server for a more elegant look. Finished in rich cherry, this artful piece is founded on 4 turned legs and features an intertwining curves design on the doors. Perfect for tucking away essentials, each of its 2 cabinet doors and 2 drawers are adorned with a classic silver-finished knob. Ideal for the dining room, simply add in polished silverware and crisp cotton tablecloths so you're ready to entertain at a moment's notice. To really elevate your space for festive gatherings, simply roll out a Persian-inspired rug highlighted by fringe, then suspend a scrolling chandelier overhead to make the whole room shine. Need a new way to greet guests in the entryway? Set this piece by the front door topped with a glowing table lamp, an heirloom vase filled with freshly-cut hydrangeas, and a few framed family photos to craft a lovely foyer display.