Leisure Video Gaming Sofa

This is an adjustable sofa bed,and this mattress has a polyester fabric surface and is filled with superior sponges,so as to allow you to sit or lie on it with a more comfortable experience. This folding mattress sofa could not only be a sofa but also could be a bed.This sofa is equipped with rigid steel framework and superior sponges.It is great for apartment dwellers, family dens and when you're traveling or anywhere else space is limited. It can sustain for durable and long time usage. Color: Black