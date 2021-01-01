From diamond art by leisure arts
Leisure Arts Intermediate Flamingo Duo Diamond Art Kit By Diamond Art By Leisure Arts | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Leisure Arts Intermediate Flamingo Duo Diamond Art Kit at Michaels. com. Start diamond painting with Diamond Art by Leisure Arts, powered by Diamond Dotz! Start diamond painting with Diamond Art by Leisure Arts, powered by Diamond Dotz! Paint with beautiful 13 faceted diamonds onto high quality color printed fabric. Add a quirky pop of color to your home décor, with this painting of a glittering flamingo pair. Details: Pink and blue 12" x 12" Intermediate skill level Conforms to EN71-3 and ASTM-4236 For ages 13 and upContents: High quality color printed canvas Stylus Craft tray Wax piece Comfort grip Pre-sorted diamond art gems Instructions | Leisure Arts Intermediate Flamingo Duo Diamond Art Kit By Diamond Art By Leisure Arts | Michaels®