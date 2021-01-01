From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Leighton Headboard, One Size , Brown
A fresh, new take on traditional style—the Flynnter panel headboard meets today’s design trends with beauty and grace. The tobacco brown finish allows the natural grain of the acacia veneers to come through organically while the profiled crown molding adds depth. Discover a modern look you can appreciate for years to come.Included: 1 Headboard(s)Joinery: Butt JointBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 68 Width/Inches, 3.75 Depth/Inches, 61 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 86 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 70% Wood, 25% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: FarmhouseCountry of Origin: Imported