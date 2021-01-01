The Leighton collection storage linen cabinet serves as additional storage space for your bathroom. The transitional style showcases a warm wood finish and metal accents while the open top shelves add an industrial element. With up to six surfaces for displaying or storing your bathroom toiletries, this linen cabinet provides the unique storage space you are looking for to enhance your bathroom. The Leighton collection storage linen cabinet also has a drawer for your storage needs. The Leighton collection storage linen cabinet is almost 66 In. tall. This refined bath furniture collection is functional and versatile for your bathroom. Lowe's Leighton Bathroom Collection 20-in W x 65.875-in H x 9.5-in D Expresso MDF Freestanding Linen Cabinet in Brown | BS1131-COM