From rebrilliant

Leif 2 Compartment Hanging Organizer

$16.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

While moving onto campus can be exciting, dorm rooms can be small and lacking in storage; proving challenging when it’s time to get unpacked. We’re here to solve this problem with our specially curated Back to Campus Storage Solution Bundles collection containing some of our top-selling organizers to maximize space in even the smallest closets. Conveniently organize clothes, shoes, accessories, textbooks, backpacks, purses, and school supplies.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com