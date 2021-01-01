Welcome to highwood®. Welcome to relaxation. We are proud to offer the wood-replacement material of choice, as used in America’s largest theme parks, coastal resorts and hot-tub cabinets…now available for your own backyard! This rocking chair would look ‘at home’ on any porch or deck. Its charming design and sophisticated finishes encompass all of the design elements that the Lehigh Collection is known for. Find yourself comfortably cradled and lulled into a peaceful, tranquil state. The smooth, gentle rock of the chair gives new meaning to the expression, “rock on.” Pick from our wide range of beautiful colors to complement your outdoor space! The proprietary Highwood high-grade poly lumber used in this product offers the most realistic look of natural wood WITHOUT the headaches of maintaining or replacing every few seasons. Simply wash your highwood® furniture to remove any dirt or grime. Explore the entire line of highwood® products to coordinate other beautiful, durable products that will make your outdoor living space the envy of the neighborhood. Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition in person. This product is assembled with 304-grade stainless steel hardware and comes with the assurance of a manufacturer’s 12-year residential limited warranty. The rocking chair has been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for outdoor plastic furniture, and has a 500-pound weight capacity. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) and assembled chair are 27.25-in W x 44-in H x 28.6-in D (33lbs). highwood Lehigh Nantucket Blue Plastic Frame Rocking Chair(s) with Slat Seat Stainless Steel | AD-RKCH1-NBE