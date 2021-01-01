From ebern designs
Lehigh Computer Desk
Express your unique style with this computer desk in cappuccino finish that displays subtle strength and highlights the simplicity of design. Its black tempered glass top and keyboard drawer add strength and style to this computer desk. It is made from MDF, particleboard, and laminate construction for stability and durable use. This collection includes shelf storage, writing desk, L-Shaped computer desk set, extension desk, mobile file cabinet, mobile return, and mobile storage cabinet. All the items are optional and sold separately.