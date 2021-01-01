Lehigh 4ft Swing and Coffee Table

Welcome to highwood®. Welcome to relaxation. We are proud to offer the wood-replacement material of choice, as used in ’s largest theme parks, coastal resorts and hot-tub cabinets…now available for your own backyard! All the class and elegance of the highwood® Lehigh Collection is inherent in this Porch Swing and Coffee Table set. Choose from a variety of colors sure to complement your piece of paradise. The matching coffee table provides the perfect space to place your morning coffee or glass of wine at night. Throw in your favorite decorative pillows and a cozy blanket and swing your worries away! A free zinc-plated steel chain is supplied so the swing is “ready-to-hang” to a sturdy structure. Please use strong hooks (not provided) to hang the chain from and support the weight of the loaded swing. Each swing contains 2x 7ft chains and 2x 2ft chains. Total height from end of chain attached at ceiling to top of seat is 80”. Additional chain can be purchased upon request. The proprietary Highwood high-grade poly lumber used in this product offers the most realistic look of natural wood WITHOUT the headaches of maintaining or replacing every few seasons. Simply wash your highwood® furniture to remove any dirt or grime. Explore the entire line of highwood® products to coordinate other beautiful, durable products that will make your outdoor living space the envy of the neighborhood. Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition in person. This product is assembled with 304-grade stainless steel hardware and comes with the assurance of a manufacturer’s 12-year residential limited warranty. The swing has been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for Outdoor plastic furniture, and has a 500-pound weight capacity. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) assembled dims are 50.1”W x 21.7”H x 54”D (78lbs).