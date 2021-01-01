From lenovo
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming & Business Laptop (Intel i7-10750H 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 2TB HDD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, Wifi.
10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Processor (upto 5 GHz, 12MB Cache, 6-Cores) ; NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR5 Dedicated Graphics, . 8GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 120Hz Refresh Rate IPS Display; 170W Power Supply, 4-Cell 80 WHr Battery; Phantom Black Color, . 2TB HDD; 4 USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)