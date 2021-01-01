From gift for november 1981
Gift for November 1981 Legends were Born in November 1981 40th Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Did you think with a 40th Birthday fan like a sayings with November 1981 and 40 Years Old outfits. A Quote for 40th Bday and like Man Woman sayings. Legends were born in November 1981 Limited edition Very rare Matured to perfection Life begins at 40 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only