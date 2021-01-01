The Company Store Legends Sterling Vanilla Solid Supima Cotton Fingertip Towel (Set of 2), White

Loomed of American-grown Supima cotton (known as the “cashmere” of cotton), these opulent bath towels are woven to a decadent 800-grams per square meter, making them our thickest, most sumptuous towels. The long, plush loops are incredibly soft and absorbent, while a diamond dobby border on both ends add an elegant accent to the hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet (sold individually). Single dobby border accents on one side of the washcloths and fingertip towel. Note: New towels tend to lint at first but after several washes, lint will diminish. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Vanilla.