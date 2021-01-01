From the company store
The Company Store Legends Regal Storm Solid Egyptian Cotton Hand Towel, Blue
Wrap yourself in pure luxury. Woven from the finest long-staple combed Egyptian cotton, our generously sized, 700-gram luxury bath towels are exceptionally plush, absorbent and long-lasting. Detailed with a handsome dobby border, the Legends Regal Egyptian Cotton Towels are offered in a palette of sophisticated hues that can be mixed and layered. Note: New towels tend to lint at first but after several washes, lint will diminish. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Storm.