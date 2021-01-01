From the company store
The Company Store Legends Luxury Sterling Cornsilk 50 in. x 30 in. Cotton Bath Mat
Advertisement
Beautifully crafted in Portugal, our Sterling Bath Mat is loomed of luxuriously soft premium cotton. The bath mat's soft loops are extremely absorbent, while a textural border adds subtle refinement. Coordinates with our Legends Sterling towel collection. This rug is 100% pure cotton and is therefore flammable and does not meet US Department of Commerce Standard FF2-70 and should not be used near sources of ignition. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Cornsilk.