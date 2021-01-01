From the company store

The Company Store Legends Luxury Geneva PrimaLoft Deluxe Extra Warmth White King Down Alternative Comforter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Crave the luxurious feel of a down comforter but prefer a down alternative fill—our Legends® Luxury Geneva PrimaLoft® Deluxe Comforter brings ultimate warmth, comfort, and style to your bed. Its combed cotton sateen shell is ultra-soft with a luxurious drape, and our exclusive PrimaLoft® Deluxe fill mimics the loft and warmth of down—choose from three warmth levels and four sizes to find your perfect fit. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com