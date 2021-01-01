From the company store

The Company Store Legends Hotel Sky Blue Solid King Egyptian Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

One of our finest sheeting, bar none. Loomed of pure Egyptian cotton, our 600-thread count bedding has a sateen weave for subtle luster and luxurious softness. Meticulous pin tuck accents on the flat sheet and pillowcases underscore the quality craftsmanship, while the long-staple fibers ensure lasting smoothness, wash after wash. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Sky Blue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com