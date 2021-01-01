From legendary bigfoot republic
Legendary Bigfoot Republic Legendary Star Bigfoot-Guitar Rock and Roll Sasquatch Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Doesn't get more epic or legendary than Sasquatch rockin' it out in the deep wilderness. Do you believe? Legendary Rock Star Bigfoot - Funny Guitar Rock and Roll Sasquatch for Bigfoot believers, guitar players and musicians. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only