From legend since 1961 60th birthday retro
Legend Since 1961 60th Birthday Retro Legend SInce 1961 Funny 60 Years Old 60th Birthday Party Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Legend SInce 1961 Retro design for a legendary man or woman who was born in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, or December 1961 Vintage style birthday year distressed graphic. Funny 1961 birthday sixties baby. Celebrate your birth year, wedding anniversary, retirement, or other special occasion. Retro vintage style distressed design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only