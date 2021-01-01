From nurse nursing gifts for men women

NURSE NURSING GIFTS FOR MEN WOMEN Legend Nurse Retirement Veteran Quote Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$25.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The graphic design features grunge, vintage style, distressed text. The best gift idea for the retirement party of a proud man or woman nurse who is retiring and going into pension. Cool last minute present for a veteran nurse who has a great sense of humor and loves funny pensioner nurse phrases, retired nurse sayings, retiring nurse slogans or nurse retirement quotes. Ideal appreciation gift for National Nurses Week 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com