From nurse nursing gifts for men women
NURSE NURSING GIFTS FOR MEN WOMEN Legend Nurse Retirement Veteran Quote Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The graphic design features grunge, vintage style, distressed text. The best gift idea for the retirement party of a proud man or woman nurse who is retiring and going into pension. Cool last minute present for a veteran nurse who has a great sense of humor and loves funny pensioner nurse phrases, retired nurse sayings, retiring nurse slogans or nurse retirement quotes. Ideal appreciation gift for National Nurses Week 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only