Legend Birthday Designs Co. Legend Since January 1953 Birthday Design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Legend Since January 1953 Birthday Design design is a perfect Design for someone's 67th birthday. Make sure you show you appreciate your favorite birthday boy or girl and show them that they're a LEGEND! Also a birthday present for 68 year old's. Buy now for the best birthday present idea for someone that is turning 67. If you're looking for a different month or year, but sure to click to Legend Birthday Designs Co. Brand link above. Funny Design idea for men or women, or boys or girls. Legend! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only