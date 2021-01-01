From kaleen

Legata Blue/Gray Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This is a compilation of textured lines and curves that create remarkable geometric and even pure abstraction forms. Each of the multi-color designs molds into shape and symmetry for your unique outdoor or indoor living spaces. This collection is the perfect complement to any outdoor space. The durable fibers not only make this collection fade and heat resistant but tough enough to handle high traffic areas throughout your home. Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'6"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com