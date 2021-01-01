From the company store

The Company Store Legacy Velvet Flannel White Solid Twin Flat Sheet

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

These sumptuously soft flannel sheets are woven with our coziest flannel yet. Crafted with weighty 6 oz. flannel warmer and thicker than our other flannel sheets it's made exclusively for us in Portugal by master weavers, who brush the fabric many times for incredibly plush hand. And the best part is our sheets gets softer and softer with every wash. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com