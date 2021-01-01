Regency Legacy Mahogany Double Open Shelf Low Credenza, Brown

The Legacy Storage Collection offers it all from combo files and bookcases to stackable storage and laterals. This low credenza has two low open storage shelves. It stands at only 20 in. high, making it a perfect fit for underneath desks or in tight spaces. Use on its own for a compact storage solution that can double as extra seating or as part of a larger desk system. Each open storage shelf has one adjustable shelf that can be moved in 1 in. increments. Finished in an attractive laminate, storage components coordinate with other Legacy furniture which makes customizing easy. The Legacy collection is constructed of a 1 in. thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3 mm commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Legacy case goods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Mahogany.