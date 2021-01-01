From world rug gallery

World Rug Gallery Legacy 8 x 10 Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | 927GRAY8X10

$222.22
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Experience the comfort, durability and style of this bohemian motived abstract rug. It features a more ate pile height of 0.35 inches, which makes extremely easy to spot clean and vacuum. It is expertly crafted using 100% of the finest polypropylene fabric and cotton backing. World Rug Gallery Legacy 8 x 10 Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | 927GRAY8X10

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com