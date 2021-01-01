From regency
Regency Legacy 106-in Brown Modern/Contemporary U-shaped Desk | LUDF7135MH
Legacy's U-Desks offers plenty of work space, allowing you to multi-task and efficiently manage large work loads. File drawers accept both letter and legal filing while box drawers keep supplies handy. All drawers lock and include ergonomically designed drawer pulls. Classic Mahogany laminate is scratch, stain and scald resistant. Backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Regency Legacy 106-in Brown Modern/Contemporary U-shaped Desk | LUDF7135MH