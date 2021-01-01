From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork Legacy 10-in x 1.5-in x 12-in Gray Wrought Iron Mounting Bracket | BKTM01X10X12SLEAWS
Advertisement
Steel brackets add a modern, striking look to your home while providing reliable support and functionality. They can be used to brace granite counter-tops, shelving, cabinetry applications and more. Installation is a breeze with pre-drilled holes. Available in many different bracket styles and fourteen different finishes for the perfect look. Ekena Millwork Legacy 10-in x 1.5-in x 12-in Gray Wrought Iron Mounting Bracket | BKTM01X10X12SLEAWS