Leg Wedge Pillow Protector

Now that you have tried the sweet comfort provided by the Leg Wedge Pillow, you must be willing to maximize the lifespan of your favorite leg spacer pillow. That is the reason we are now offering the Leg Wedge Pillow Cover, which has been specially created to fit exactly in your orthopedic leg pillow. Therefore, you can now protect your memory foam leg pillow with this very convenient pillowcase, and give it a new fresh and clean look to your preferred pillow. The best thing about this great pillow cover is that it never comes off even if you toss and turn while you sleep. So, you can be sure that your pillow will always be protected while your skin can feel the soft touch of this cotton pillow cover. It's very easy to maintain your Leg Wedge Pillow free of dust and dust mites and to protect it from liquids. Besides, this cotton pillow cover is washing-machine friendly, making very convenient to maintain. Get your own pillowcase for your memory foam pillow and make your investment last for so much longer!