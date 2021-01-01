Leftwich Geometric Gray/Brown Area Rug

Upcycling is the brand new trend. Bring a trend setter home. This trend will set new standard in combination with your furniture. Warm up your floors with this rug. Machine-made in Turkey from a stain-resistant meterial, this area rug is ideal in a busy space thanks to its durable and easy-to-clean polypropylene blend. This durable rug resists staining and fading, making it an ideal option for high-traffic rooms and spill-prone spaces in your home. To keep this area rug from sliding we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 4'11"