ProLounger Left-Hand Barley Tan Low-Pile Velour Rocker Recliner

With padding in all the right places, this rocker recliner features a square back with side wings and round arms, all covered in a plush, low-pile velour fabric made from 100% polyester. Perfect for a family room, bedroom or media room, the recliner allows you to rock back and forth, or recline to provide the ultimate spot to sit back and relax. Easy no tool assembly with included instructions. Seats up to 300 lbs. Imported, color may vary. Color: Barley Tan Low-Pile Velour.