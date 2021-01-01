Lefler Jewel Embellished Leather Power Recliner

Ultra-contemporary visual appeal and comfortable design happily meet in this stunning power reclining chair. This roomy yet compact recliner is offered in leather gel material which makes this chair an easy fit for any room décor settings and style choices. Additional features include plushly padded seats, jewel embellished the tufted design, along with recessed arm styles that contribute to the overall relaxing feel and luxurious look of this recliner. Quality craftsmanship in every facet of production ensures durability and long-lasting wear. To create an attractive and eye-catching focus for your living room/den/office without sacrificing the comfort you require, choose this power reclining chair for the ultimate in superior home furnishings. Upholstery Color: White