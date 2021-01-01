William's Home Furnishing Leeds 5-Piece Round Dining Table Set in Gray Finish

Home is where the food is, and where you can eat most comfortably. This dining set offers all the coziness needed for such personal moments. The rustic charm of a countryside home comes to life in the crossed-table supports, and the comfortable reinforcement of fabric-padded seating makes for a truly pleasant dining arrangement. This beautiful dining set is constructed out of MDF or Wood Veneers which is sturdy and durable. Note: This dining set consist of 1 Round Dining Table and 4 Matching Side chairs. Color: Gray.